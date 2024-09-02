The Green Bay Packers got good news on the injury front in an offseason where they beat out the Chiefs for a marquee free agent. And now they have a dynamic receiver drawing praise from head coach Matt LaFleur, who revealed his true feelings on ‘explosive' Christian Watson ahead of Week 1.

LaFleur believes in Watson’s abilities, according to a post on X by NFL writer Jason B. Hirschhorn.

“Packers HC Matt LaFleur on having Christian Watson available for the 2024 opener after the wideout missed the opener last year: We all have seen how explosive and dynamic he is as a playmaker. He is an important part of what we do.”

Packers WR Christian Watson looks the part

Many NFL observers have said good things about Watson. He’s 6-foot-4 and 208 pounds with plenty of speed. How much speed? How about a blazing 4.32-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine.

Staying on the field has been the problem. In two seasons, he has played only 20 games. And he’s only had 69 total receptions for 1,033 yards.

“Everyone says your availability is your best ability, so I’ve got to find a way to stay out there,” Watson said. “I think I’m my best when I’m able to find my rhythm, find my groove and continue to build on it. So being out, being back, being out, being back. I don’t think it’s right for anybody. But I definitely know it’s not right for me to play my best ball. I’ve just got to find a way to be out there and stay out there.”

A more telling stat about his ability may be his 12 touchdown catches in 20 starts. Also, the second half of his first season showed his promise. Over the final eight games, Watson totaled 31 catches for 523 yards with seven scores.

“His first-year journey was an interesting one,” Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “Because, obviously, started off in the offseason with the knee surgery. And some of the things that he really struggled through. For him to stay in the fight and then be able to produce like he did down the stretch, really a credit to the kid.”

Watson said 2024 can be different for him

Because of the explosive Green Bay offense, Watson could have a big year if he stays on the field.

“I definitely feel like I’m at 100% in terms of what I’m able to do on the football field right now,” Watson said. “But there’s still a little bit of asymmetry there. That’s just something I’m attacking with the training staff and the weight room. But it’s not enough to hold me back from anything. Obviously just got to continue to get that right so there’s not any risks in the future.”

LaFleur said Watson has worked hard to get where he is heading into the season.

“I think it’s just some of the training methods and then him making sure that he’s doing all the little things when he’s away from here,” LaFleur said. “I think he’s embraced that and has been very disciplined in his approach. So, he is in a really good place right now.”