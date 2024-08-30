The Green Bay Packers signed running back Josh Jacobs during free agency. It was not an expected move, as Aaron Jones was a free agent and was expected to return to the Packers. Jacobs came in and Jones went to the division rival Vikings. With the season approaching, Jacobs spoke with Dan Pompei from The Athletic about his free agency journey.

“They were trying to get me hard,” Jacobs said. “But there was no way I was going there. I feel like once you are rivals with somebody, you have a genuine hate for them. I couldn’t see myself in that color. And besides, I never wanted to be the guy that joined the dominant team. I want to be the guy that beats the dominant team.”

That answer should make Raiders fans happy, even though he is gone. Jacobs loved his time in Oakland and Las Vegas so much that he shuttered at the idea of wearing Chiefs red. He jumped to the NFC and will be in Packers green for the next four seasons.

The NFC North has not gone through Detroit in many decades. After last season's dramatic ending, they are still favorites to win the division. While the Packers have a history of motoring past the Lions and winning the division, it will not be so easy to win the division this year.

With Jacobs now in the backfield, Jordan Love and the Packers offense should bring them back to the playoffs this season. What should fans expect from the team in the 2024 season?

Expectations for Packers and Josh Jacobs in 2024

Josh Jacobs had an injury-riddled season in 2023. He was coming off a rushing title and had big expectations for his contract year. Jacobs only played 13 games in 2023, rushing for 805 yards and six touchdowns in the Raiders' 8-9 season. The Packers need the 2022 version of the running back to show up in Green Bay.

That was a career year for Jacobs, leading the league with 1,653 yards and adding 12 touchdowns. That team did not have the firepower that the Packers offense does this year, especially at quarterback. If Jordan Love can recreate his 2023 season, Green Bay will have a great attack.

In the running back room, attention has been turned to Josh Jacobs. AJ Dillon is on season-ending injured reserve with a neck injury and Jacobs is now the clear number one. With a young receiver room that includes Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks, it will be a pass-first attack for the Packers.

Expect the Packers to be back in the playoffs again in 2024. After their dominant win in the Wild Card round against the Cowboys, they have the requisite playoff experience to make a deep run. Love has signed long-term with the Packers. He can become the third long-term franchise quarterback in a row to win a Super Bowl in Green Bay.

Raiders fans and Packers fans should be elated to hear Josh Jacobs' recent comments. He loved his time with the Raiders so much that he refused to sign with the Chiefs in free agency, landing him in Green Bay.