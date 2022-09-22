There was a lot of buzz surrounding new Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett heading into the new season. After Denver’s lackluster start to the campaign, however, the hype has died down significantly. So much so, that are some who have been so quick to bring out the pitchforks on the 42-year-old shot-caller.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is having none of it, though. LaFleur came to the defense of his former offensive coordinator as he voiced out his support for the embattled Broncos head coach (via Packers reporter Ryan Wood of USA TODAY):

“I’ve got all the confidence in the world that he’s going to do a great job,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur also called out Hackett’s naysayers and those who have been overly critical of the Broncos coach this early in the season:

“He’ll figure it out, no doubt about it,” LaFleur said. “So everybody needs to stop hitting that panic button down there.”

Hackett spent three years in Green Bay as LaFleur’s OC, so there’s no denying that these two have a strong bond between them. LaFleur is well aware of Hackett’s capabilities, and he remains confident in him despite Denver’s rocky start.

The Broncos got off the mark in Week 2, logging their first win of the season against the Houston Texans, 16-9. Denver didn’t exactly blow everyone away in the win, though, which has put Hackett in a bit of a hot seat.

The Broncos will now look to make it two straight wins when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3.