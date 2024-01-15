Quarterback Jordan Love was happy to spread around credit for the Green Bay Packers' unexpected thrashing of the Dallas Cowboys as expertly as he spread the ball around in a dazzling individual performance during his postgame comments.
“I think it was just a great team win tonight. All three phases were able to step up,” Love gushed after the 48-32 victory on Super Wild Card Weekend, courtesy of The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.
“When we’re playing complementary ball like that, I think we’re tough to beat.”
Packers dominant Cowboys in playoff stunner
It was a relentless start from the Packers on both offense and defense that put the Cowboys into a 27-0 hole that they weren't able to dig themselves out of.
Opting to take the ball rather than defer after winning the game's coin toss, Matt LaFleur's offense validated that decision. A 12-play, 75-yard drive gave the Packers a 7-0 lead, a sign of things to come.
After the teams traded punts, it was all green and gold. A Jaire Alexander gave Love and the offense a short field, and three plays later, it was 14-0.
The defense forced another punt, and the offense went back to work. Mike McCarthy's team was demoralized by a 10-play, 93-yard drive that put it down 20-0.
With their backs to the wall and a desperate need to get on the board, Dak Prescott instead tossed a pick-six to Darnell Savage, putting Dallas down 27-0 before halftime.
Love and the offense continued to pile it on. The QB finished his first playoff start 16-of-21 passing for 272 yards and three touchdowns. He didn't turn the ball over, and the vaunted Cowboys pass rush sacked him zero times.
Despite outsized expectations and an up-and-down regular season, Love and the Packers put on a masterclass in their first playoff game.
“I think it just shows what we're all about as a team. We've been counted out so many times.”
Maybe the San Francisco 49ers ought to take notice before it's too late?