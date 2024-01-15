Offense, defense, special teams. The Packers dominated every facet of the game in a 48-32 shellacking of the Cowboys in the opening round of the playoffs.

Quarterback Jordan Love was happy to spread around credit for the Green Bay Packers' unexpected thrashing of the Dallas Cowboys as expertly as he spread the ball around in a dazzling individual performance during his postgame comments.

“I think it was just a great team win tonight. All three phases were able to step up,” Love gushed after the 48-32 victory on Super Wild Card Weekend, courtesy of The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

“When we’re playing complementary ball like that, I think we’re tough to beat.”

Packers dominant Cowboys in playoff stunner

It was a relentless start from the Packers on both offense and defense that put the Cowboys into a 27-0 hole that they weren't able to dig themselves out of.

Opting to take the ball rather than defer after winning the game's coin toss, Matt LaFleur's offense validated that decision. A 12-play, 75-yard drive gave the Packers a 7-0 lead, a sign of things to come.

After the teams traded punts, it was all green and gold. A Jaire Alexander gave Love and the offense a short field, and three plays later, it was 14-0.

The defense forced another punt, and the offense went back to work. Mike McCarthy's team was demoralized by a 10-play, 93-yard drive that put it down 20-0.

With their backs to the wall and a desperate need to get on the board, Dak Prescott instead tossed a pick-six to Darnell Savage, putting Dallas down 27-0 before halftime.

Love and the offense continued to pile it on. The QB finished his first playoff start 16-of-21 passing for 272 yards and three touchdowns. He didn't turn the ball over, and the vaunted Cowboys pass rush sacked him zero times.

Despite outsized expectations and an up-and-down regular season, Love and the Packers put on a masterclass in their first playoff game.

“I think it just shows what we're all about as a team. We've been counted out so many times.”

Maybe the San Francisco 49ers ought to take notice before it's too late?