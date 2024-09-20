Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love's MCL sprain timetable for a return was originally three to six weeks. After two weeks, it seems head coach Matt LaFleur is pushing for him to get back on the field. When asked by the media whether Love was medically cleared to play, LaFleur was a bit vague in his response via Matt Schneidman, a Packers beat writer for The Athletic.

“We're working through that,” LaFleur said.

Perhaps it's a bit of gamesmanship to keep the Tennessee Titans off-balance ahead of their Week 3 matchup scheduled for Sunday, September 22, at 1:00 p.m. EST. Or perhaps the Packers really believe Love is that close to returning. Love has been a limited practice participant throughout the week.

The ongoing mystery of Jordan Love's return to Packers

Packers safety Xavier McKinney was asked about Love and was unsure about a possible return when on the Up & Adams Podcast on Friday.

“I’m not sure, like obviously I don’t really know what everybody talks about but I do know he’s been working hard and doing his best to try and get out here whenever he can,” McKinney told Adams. “I feel like right now our job is to hold down the fort for him. He’s QB 1 and he’s the leader of our team but we’re not rushing him. He knows that.”

However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport was optimistic that Love could return in Week 3.

“My understanding is that he at least has a realistic chance of being out there against the Titans, which, of course, would ruin the Malik Willis revenge game,” said Rapoport. “But that is a whole different story. He's got a shot. Can he be functional? Can he protect himself? He's not going to hurt the team by being out there, for sure. He's someone that wants to put a brace on it and get out on the field. Just don't know if he's quite going to be able to do it, but certainly, he's looking good at least for next week.”

It appears Love will be a game-time decision against the Titans. If he can't play, Malik Willis will start again for the Green Bay Packers.