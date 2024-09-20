The Green Bay Packers were fortunate to get a win in Week 2 without QB Jordan Love. Malik Willis did just enough to push the Packers past the Colts in a 16-10 victory. One Packers defensive player just dropped an interesting update on Love's health status heading into Week 3.

Packers safety Xavier McKinney shared his thoughts about Jordan Love's injury and when he might return to the team on Up & Adams with Kay Adams on Friday.

“I’m not sure, like obviously I don’t really know what everybody talks about but I do know he’s been working hard and doing his best to try and get out here whenever he can,” McKinney told Adams. “I feel like right now our job is to hold down the fort for him. He’s QB 1 and he’s the leader of our team but we’re not rushing him. He knows that.”

Xavier McKinney says the Packers are not rushing Jordan Love back despite all the stories swirling about his return.

“Yeah we’re not rushing him and he’s not rushing himself,” McKinney added. “He’s going to take his time and he’s going to do what he’s got to do. We know that and we respect that.”

When Love initially got hurt at the end of the Packers loss to the Eagles it was believed he’d be out a few weeks. They’ve only had one game since and now stories of Love's return are spreading already.

The speculation side of this story could have all been avoided if the Packers put Love on IR. That way fans and NFL writers would know that Love would miss four games no matter what.

Thankfully, McKinney and the Packers defense held down the fort so far. They have a nice matchup this week against the struggling Titans. McKinney himself has two interceptions on the season, one in each of his first two games.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reveals Jordan Love injury plan ahead of Week 3

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has a very simple plan to determine if Jordan Love is healthy enough to play against the Titans in Week 3.

LaFleur shared his simple plan with the media on Thursday.

“We’ll give him up until kickoff, 90 minutes,” LaFleur said.

Jordan Love suffered an MCL sprain on a scary-looking play in Week 1 that many feared could be a long-term injury. Instead, Love is projected to miss multiple weeks, though clearly he has a chance to suit up against the Titans.

As Xavier McKinney highlighted in the first half of this article, the Packers don't seem to be forcing Love back into the lineup. Malik Willis was not a difference maker, but he did guide the Packers to a Week 2 victory over the Colts.

The Packers will put themselves in great position if they can defeat the Titans in Week 3.