Injuries are piling up across the NFL, and the Green Bay Packers are no exception. However, as starting quarterback Jordan Love could be returning, the Packers may be getting a massive boost to their offensive unit this weekend. Love suffered an MCL injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil during Week 1, and he was thought to miss significant time. However, the signal-caller may be back sooner rather than later. He has been practicing with the team, and fans may see him out on the field this weekend to play against the Tennesee Titans.

Moreover, NFL insider Ian Rapoport provided the latest injury update on Love's chances of playing this weekend against Tennesee. He called it a “realistic” possibility.

“My understanding is that he at least has a realistic chance of being out there against the Titans, which, of course, would ruin the Malik Willis revenge game,” said Rapoport. “But that is a whole different story. He's got a shot. Can he be functional? Can he protect himself? He's not going to hurt the team by being out there, for sure. He's someone that wants to put a brace on it and get out on the field. Just don't know if he's quite going to be able to do it, but certainly, he's looking good at least for next week.”

Love could be in the air for Jordan Love and the Packers

It would be almost a miracle if Love can give it a go, considering how his injury looked two weeks ago. Initially, Love was expected to miss multiple weeks. However, head coach Matt LaFleur said last week that Love was close to suiting up without practicing, but he's clearly getting reps on the practice field already. Now it seems like he could be making his return onto the gridiron.

Green Bay changed their game plan in the win over the Indianapolis Colts and relied on the ground game. The Packers finished with 261 rushing yards while racking up 122 passing yards. They would still have to lean on the ground attack if they get Love back into the fold. You wouldn't want to put everything on his plate right when he returns from injury, but Love would significantly improve the passing game.

In Week 1, Green Bay had 251 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. They hope to replicate that production, but with Love practicing this week, it is possible that he will play on Sunday.