Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is defending his actions at the end of the first half in a game Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. LaFleur kept his offense moving slow near the end of the first half of play, instead of aggressively looking to score. The Packers ended up winning the game, 16-10.

“Some would call it conservative. I would call it smart,” LaFleur said of his offensive play calling, per The Athletic.

The Packers are playing without starting quarterback Jordan Love, who got hurt in the team's first game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil. Green Bay is playing with Malik Willis under center.

The Packers coach felt it would be reckless to push Willis too hard, per the outlet. Green Bay is now 1-1 on the year.

The Packers looking for answers without Jordan Love

Willis led the offense effectively in the game, if not powerfully. He finished the contest with 122 passing yards and a touchdown. He completed 12-for-14 pass attempts. The quarterback has seen limited action in the NFL since he joined the league before the 2022 season.

The Packers got a lot done on the ground against the Colts. Josh Jacobs rushed for 151 yards in the game, so Green Bay is leaning on the running backs to help take some pressure off of Willis.

The play caller is clearly just keeping the seat warm until Jordan Love comes back. Love does so much for the Packers offense with both his arm and his legs. Green Bay fans are hoping that Willis can just keep the wins coming until Love can return to the team. The quarterback is expected to return at some point this season, but knee injuries can be unpredictable.

The Packers next play the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. The Colts now fall to 0-2 with the loss, and must win their next game to turn the season back in the right direction.