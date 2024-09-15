Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is making good progress on his road to return from an MCL sprain, although he was officially ruled out for Week 2 vs. the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Packers are hoping to pick up the pieces from their Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and this at least gives them a better baseline of what they have to work with in the games ahead without their franchise signal caller.

Ian Rapoport announced on Sunday that Love is targeting the Packers' Week 5 road game against the Los Angeles Rams. There's also a slight chance that he comes back sooner. In the meantime, though, Green Bay will continue game planning for backup Malik Willis.

It's clear that Love wants to play. He's a fierce competitor, and he knows what the Packers' goals are for this season. It's remarkable that he wanted to come back this quickly when the initial murmurs about his knee were scary. Season-ending scary. The organization is just making sure they take the appropriate action. It's only Week 2, so they aren't going to rush him back only to heighten the risk of making things worse in the long run.

Is Week 5 realistic for Jordan Love to return?

Love's MCL injury was first believed to be a three-to-four-week recovery, but there was always a chance that it could extend up to six weeks. At the moment, it seems that this is what the Packers can prepare for. As long as things stay in place, and there are no further setbacks, then bank on Love being active when they meet up with the Rams in Week 5.

He was previously listed as questionable for the team's Week 2 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, until officially being ruled inactive for not being medically cleared by team doctors on Sunday.

The Packers host the Colts in their first home game on Sunday at 1 PM ET from Lambeau Field. They will then travel to play the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.