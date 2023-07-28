Iron sharpens iron in the NFL. As a joint practice and exhibition opener between the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers loom, it should come as no surprise that Packers coach Matt LaFleur hopes Joe Burrow is healthy enough to face his team—and not just because he's friends with Bengals coach Zac Taylor.

In wake of Burrow's alarming non-contact lower leg injury at Cincinnati training camp on Thursday, LaFleur reached out to Taylor via text with a message for his former coaching colleague.

“Matt LaFleur says he texted former colleague and Bengals HC Zac Taylor yesterday, letting Taylor know he hopes Joe Burrow is OK. LaFleur wanted to see Burrow on field against Packers D in joint practices, says Burrow is as tough as they come. ‘They don't make too many like him,'” Ryan Wood of USA Today reported Friday morning.

It remains to be seen just how long Burrow will be sidelined, but the worst fear regarding his right lower leg injury—a possible Achilles rupture—were allayed shortly after he went down on the practice field during a routine scramble. Taylor said after practice that Burrow was dealing with a calf injury, and ESPN's Ben Baby later reported the superstar quarterback sustained a calf strain.

LaFleur and Taylor were assistants with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, growing close while working together under fellow friend Sean McVay. Their personal relationship was the driving force behind Cincinnati and Green Bay deciding to share the practice field on August 9th, two days before the teams battle in their preseason opener at Paycor Stadium.