Published November 14, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Christian Watson came out of nowhere Sunday to help rescue his team from losing its sixth game in a row. Watson dominated the Dallas Cowboys defense and finished with 107 receiving yards and three touchdowns on four receptions and eight targets in a 31-28 overtime win at Lambeau Field.

With that performance, there are more people now who know who Watson is than before that contest. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, however, says he’s already familiar with Watson long before Dallas met the Packers on the field in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Via Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

Asked Cowboys LB Micah Parsons if he knew who Packers’ WR Christian Watson was given how little he had played: ‘It’s funny. I actually use him in Madden. In last year’s Madden, I drafted him. He’s one of my favorite players. So, actually I did know about Christian Watson.'”

Watson stepped up at just the right time for the Packers. Green Bay played the Cowboys with its receiving corps missing the pair of Romeo Doubs and Randall Cobb because of injuries, so it was really high time for Watson to finally show Aaron Rodgers that he can be a dependable target. Watson was on the field 84 percent of the total offensive snaps against the Cowboys, the most he’s had this season. Prior to that, he never was featured in more than 66 percent of offensive snaps.

Watson can build on his strong performance in Week 10 as the Packers prepare for their Week 11 date with the Tennessee Titans at home.