Published November 14, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers averted more disaster for the team Sunday night, with Aaron Rodgers leading his team to a 31-28 overtime win at Lambeau Field over the visiting Dallas Cowboys. The Packers walked into that matchup having lost all of their five previous games and were also labeled as home underdogs against the Cowboys, but that did not prevent Rodgers from feeling confident about his team’s chances to finally break out of its slump.

“I just had a feeling all week we were going to win this game,” Rodgers said after the win over the Cowboys, per Carmen Vitali of FOX Sports.

Rodgers had the right feeling indeed. He completed 14 of his 20 pass attempts against the Cowboys for 224 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Together with running back Aaron Jones and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson, Rodgers led Green Bay’s offense into a dominant performance. Jones burned rubber for 138 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, while Watson exploited for three touchdown receptions to go with 107 receiving yards on four catches and eight targets.

Green Bay’s Super Bowl and playoffs stocks have taken plenty of hits over the past several weeks due to the Packers’ pile of losses, but the win over the Cowboys was a reminder that Rodgers and company are still a huge threat to any team in the league.

The Packers, second in the NFC North division, have improved to 4-6 after their victory in Week 10. Up next for them is a matchup against the Tennessee Titans at home in Week 11.