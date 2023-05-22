Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Green Bay Packers are preparing for their first season in over two decades without a hall-of-fame quarterback at the helm. With Jordan Love set to run the show this year, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich stressed the importance of the preseason if Love is to find success for the Packers, reports ProFootballTalk’s Michael David Smith.

“It’s kind of trial-and-error. I think the preseason, that’s going to be very important as well. But just going out there [during OTAs], getting him around all these young receivers and tight ends and working with our vets and allowing him to put his leadership on there, put his stamp on it [will be valuable]. And then once we see how it’s going, then you can go in that direction.”

Adam Stenavich emphasizes that Jordan Love simply needs reps, as he has to get comfortable with all the names he will be leading this year. He believes that once Love feels ready to move into that leadership role, then the Packers offense can start formulating an identity.

The pressure is certainly on Love given the precedent for quarterback play in Green Bay is about as high as anywhere in the league. With a rapidly changing NFC North surrounding the Packers, Jordan Love will have to prove Green Bay is still the pride of the division.

Love will have his fair share of weapons this year, many of them familiar faces. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are still in the backfield, and the receiving corps will be headlined by Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. All four of those guys hope the preseason does wonders for Jordan Love and he follows in the footsteps of the Packers quarterbacks that came before him.