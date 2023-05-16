The Green Bay Packers seem to be excited about what Jordan Love can do as the starting quarterback for an entire season. Now that Aaron Rodgers’ tenure with the Packers is over after being traded to the New York Jets, Green Bay’s coaching staff has acknowledged that the offense could look different than it has over the past few years.

“It might yeah, it might,” Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said Tuesday, via ESPN. “I think it might. And it’s not just because of not having Aaron Rodgers. It might just be these other pieces that we’ve added as well. So, again, it’s OTAs right now so we’re just going to kind of see how it all fits and once we figure out kind of how we’re going to attack defenses, then we’ll roll from there. But I think it might.”

Rodgers won two NFL MVP awards in four seasons under Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. The future Hall of Famer struggled during his final season in Green Bay, throwing the second-most interceptions of his career. Jordan Love is going to make his share of mistakes in his first year as the starter, though the Packers are confident in what he can do.

“Obviously he doesn’t have the playing experience that Aaron had, but from a playbook standpoint, I think pretty much all of it’s on the table,” Stenavich said. “He’s been around for three years and has really attacked it. Even last year, you could see him come into his own, felt a lot more comfortable, so this year he’s really hitting it on all cylinders so I’m really excited to see what he’s going to bring.”

Love completed 14 of 21 pass attempts in the 2022 season for 195 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.