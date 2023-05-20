The Green Bay Packers will call on multiple players to help make life easier for Jordan Love in his upcoming first season as their starting quarterback. Among them, Love is set to count on wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs in the 2023 campaign.

Watson is coming off of quite a roller-coaster rookie season with the Packers. He struggled to get much going in the first half of the season, as he took part in at least 60 percent of snaps on offense just once over such games. The former North Dakota State standout had his long-awaited breakout game in Green Bay’s Week 10 home win against the Dallas Cowboys where he hauled in four catches for 107 receiving yards.

On the other hand, Doubs logged 42 receptions for 425 receiving yards and three touchdown catches in his rookie campaign last year. He recorded a mere three games with at least 50 receiving yards.

Packers wide receivers coach Jason Vrable worked closely with the two wideouts last season, and he is looking forward to seeing what they each will bring to the Love-led offense later this year.

“In the meeting room, it’s been awesome lately,” Vrable said during a press conference ahead of the Packers’ OTAs. “Seeing their growth last year to this year, it’s night and day, and they’ve been through the ups and downs. They had to play early. Some buildings, you draft a guy maybe in the second round, there might be three vets, four vets in front of them. They might only get to play like 10 plays a game, maybe not at all. But they’ve been through the fire. I think they’ve learned from it.

“They’ve adapted. They’re competitive, and they’ve bought into the tradition of the room. You could see it throughout the year, their growth. They’ve been doing a great job with the young guys in the room. It’s Year 2 but a whole year in the system, they know like the back of their hand now.”

Love will get a pivotal opportunity to build more chemistry with both Watson and Doubs during the Packers’ upcoming OTAs. Green Bay will kick off its OTAs schedule on May 22.