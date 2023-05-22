Looking at the Green Bay Packers roster, there is ample reason to believe that Jordan Love can be successful in 2023, his first season as the Green Bay starter. The running game — with a pair of stellar backs and a dependable offensive line — figures to be a threat once again, while the defense has numerous playmakers amongst the linebackers and secondary.

Still, there are some holes in this roster that raise legitimate concerns. Does this receiver corps have enough experience?

Do the Packers have a dependable backup quarterback? Can the defensive line bounce back from losing Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry in free agency?

With the NFL Draft over and free agency already dwindling down, these are areas that can be addressed via the trade market.

The Packers figure to have significant draft capital next season, with an additional first or second pick via the Aaron Rodgers trade, plus three compensatory picks after losing Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan, Jarran Reed, and Dean Lowry.

Given Green Bay’s needs and resources, here are three players the franchise should trade for to bolster its roster.

Trade targets for Green Bay Packers

Courtland Sutton (WR), Denver Broncos

Even after drafting Michigan State’s Jayden Reed in the second round, wide receiver is still a major need for the Packers.

The top six wideouts on the Green Bay roster have a combined three years of NFL experience; this team needs a dependable, veteran target for Jordan Love.

Courtland Sutton has not been the same since a significant knee injury in 2020, but inconsistent quarterback play for the Broncos has certainly been a factor.

He is a guy that will approach the 1,000-yard mark when healthy and, in the right situation, exceeds that plateau.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Broncos even had a trade in place to send Sutton to the Ravens this offseason that fell apart at the last minute. The Packers have $16.2 million in cap space and could afford Sutton’s $14.4 million base salary.

Brandon Allen (QB), San Francisco 49ers

Glass half full: Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Sean Clifford is older than starter Jordan Love.

Glass half empty: Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Sean Clifford is a rookie.

If Packers fans don’t have faith in Jordan Love, they certainly are not confident in the backup QB situation in Green Bay. Sean Clifford is a 2023 fifth-round pick. Third-stringer Danny Ettling has never thrown an NFL pass despite entering the league in 2018.

The drop-off from Love to one of these backups might be more significant than the decline from Aaron Rodgers to any of his backups over the years.

Enter a guy like Brandon Allen, who spent the last three years backing up Joe Burrow.

Even with Jimmy Garoppolo now in Las Vegas and Brock Purdy dealing with an elbow injury, Allen would, at best, be the third-string quarterback in the Bay Area. This makes him the perfect cheap insurance option in Green Bay.

Zach Sieler (DE), Miami Dolphins

Defensively, the Packers offer up a strong unit in 2023. The only discernable weakness: defensive line. Kenny Clark is the single returning starter from the front three, elevated starters T.J. Slaton and Devonte Wyatt, and the backups offer even less experience.

Over the last few years, Zach Sieler worked his way into becoming a regular starter for the Miami Dolphins, and his Pro Football Focus grade of 74.7 ranks above average for the position.

Sieler is also in the final year of his contract with a $2.5 million base salary, making him an affordable pickup who would become an immediate starter.