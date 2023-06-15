Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary spoke to media for the first time since he suffered a torn ACL in the team's Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. Asked about his recovery, Gary said he is not sure when he will return.

“I'll be ready when I'll be ready,” Gary said, via the Associated Press.

The fifth-year player finished with 32 tackles and 6.0 sacks in nine games in 2022. He had at least one sack in each of the Packers' first four games, including a two-sack game against the New England Patriots. Gary had a career-best 9.5 sacks in 16 games played during the 2021 season for the Packers.

He said his non-update simply reflects his mentality toward recovering from a major injury. Gary wants to take things day by day.

“I'm just making sure I'm squeezing the towel as much as I can every day, making sure I'm not leaving one inch of doubt of if I pushed it to my all, so that's all man,” Gary said. “Just going 100 [percent] day by day and we'll see where I'll be.”

Gary's injury impacted the Packers. The team ranked No. 17 in yards allowed, No. 17 in points allowed and No. 28 in yards per play by the end of the season.

He figures to be an important part of the Packers' defense whenever he returns.

Rashan Gary was drafted by Green Bay with the No. 12 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was ranked the No. 1 prospect by the 247Sports Composite in the 2016 class and a two-time All-Big Ten selection with Michigan.