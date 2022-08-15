Packers TE Robert Tonyan hilariously reveals the one teammate he doesn’t want to get hit by

Friday night, the Green Bay Packers opened up their preseason against the San Francisco 49ers. During the game, Packers linebacker Rashan Gary had the biggest hit of the game. That’s despite the fact that he did not even play. Amari Rodgers, at the end of his kickoff return, was pancaked by his teammate, sending the video viral.

After practice Sunday, Packers tight end Robert Tonyan was asked about it. He gave a hilarious take that’s sure to give Gary a boost of confidence.

Robert Tonyan said he needs to get hit to really feel like he's back: "Rashan Gary, he’s the only person I wouldn’t let hit me. Everyone else I’ll let hit me." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 14, 2022

Gary is entering his fourth season in the NFL after being drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Michigan. Each season, Green Bay’s linebacker has improved statistically. Last season, he set career highs with nine sacks and two forced fumbles. He is 6-foot-5 weighing 277 pounds of all muscle. His sentiment is easily understandable.

The Packers tight end is battling his way back after an injury-plagued 2021-2022 season. After a breakout 2020 season, Tonyan came crashing back to Earth last season. Through the first eight games, he caught just 18 of his 29 targets for a whopping 204 yards and two touchdowns. He then suffered a season-ending torn ACL.

There is a good chance that he looks closer to his 2020 self. Davante Adams’ departure should open up a lot of targets in the Packers passing game. They signed veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins to fill that gap, but Watkins struggles to stay healthy and has never quite lived up to his rookie year hype.