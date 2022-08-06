Packers WR Romeo Doubs proving Aaron Rodgers right with epic contested catch

Green Bay Packers rookie Romeo Doubs has impressed in training camp thus far. And on Friday, he showed why everyone is hyped about him.

During practice, Doubs went one on one with cornerback Kiondre Thomas. Doubs ran his route, with Thomas staying with him. Both went up for the ball, and it seemed as if the former Kansas State corner would win the battle.

However, that didn’t happen. Doubs fought through the traffic to catch the ball in the endzone. It was another impressive grab in a reportedly long line of them in camp.

The Packers were high on the former Nevada receiver when they selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. With these early returns, they’re likely even higher on him now.

One person high on Doubs is future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers says the rookie receiver doesn’t let any pressure get to him on the field.

“It’s never been too big for him. I really like the approach,” Rodgers said. “He’s a very humble kid, but you’re starting to see the personality come out a little bit, which is fun to see. He’s had a lot of opportunities, which has been great. With Sammy (Watkins) not practicing a couple of days, and Christian (Watson) being out, a lot of opportunities for him, and he’s made the most of it.”

Doubs racked up back-to-back 1000+ receiving seasons for the Wolfpack in 2020 and 2021. The Packers have long sought depth for their receiving core for a few years. And the team feels they may have found a diamond in the rough with Doubs.