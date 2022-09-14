Aaron Rodgers might be one of the best quarterbacks this game has ever seen, but what is also a well-known fact is that the Green Bay Packers superstar has and continues to concern himself with matters that are bigger than football. This time around, the reigning league MVP has taken aim at the rigid lockdowns implemented by the government as the cases of COVID-19 continue to rise significantly in the state of California.

Speaking on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, Rodgers made it abundantly clear that he is not in agreement with the government’s decision to impose stern lockdown measures on his home state (h/t Caroline Downey of Yahoo Sports):

“The state’s going to s**t, but I’m hanging on. I grew up in a small town, very little cases up in Chico, California, but all the small businesses? F***ing gone,”

Rodgers has a lot invested in this issue considering how he’s one of, if not the most prominent personalities in the entire league who has refused to get the COVID vaccine. The Packers icon has also been very vocal about his stance against being administered with the vaccine, which has drawn quite a polarizing reaction from fans and critics alike.

Be that as it may, Rodgers continues to be unapologetic about his strong opinion. He is a firm believer in the “my body, my choice” movement, and he reiterated the same as he sighted the recent Roe vs. Wade decision to further his point:

“My thing is I have an issue with the hypocrisy in society in general and I know you do as well, but abortion has been a hot topic, right? And especially after Roe v. Wade got overturned and sent back to the states, or whatever. I don’t believe the government should have any control over what we do with our bodies,” he said.

One thing you can say is that Aaron Rodgers is unlike any other NFL superstar we’ve seen in the past. That’s for sure.