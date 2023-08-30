After the final Green Bay Packers roster cuts of the 2023 NFL preseason, the team’s 53-man roster is set. However, between now and when the team travels to face the Chicago Bears in Week 1, the Packers could look at some NFL free agents to add after all 31 other teams trimmed down their rosters as well. And the one player who makes the most sense for Green Bay to sign is veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder.

WR Jamison Crowder is the player to claim after Packers' roster cuts

The glaring issue with the Packers roster after the cuts the team made on Tuesday is at the wide receiver position. Jordan Love is starting for the first time in his career and is trying to replace a legend, yet his WR corps is now the most inexperienced in the league.

Every WR on the Packers’ 53-man roster came into the league in the last two seasons. The players currently on the depth chart are Christian Watson (2022 Round 2), Romeo Doubs (2022 Round 4), Jayden Reed (2023 Round 2), Dontayvion Wicks (2023 Round 5), Samori Toure (2022 Round 7), and Malik Heath (2023 undrafted NFL free agent).

All told, this group (thanks to Watson, Doubs, and Toure last season) has 88 catches 1,118 yards, and 11 touchdowns on their NFL resumes. That’s what a team hopes to get from its top receivers, not all of them combined.

Plus, to add to the inexperience among the passers and pass-catchers, Love has one career start and 83 NFL pass attempts, and his backup is a fifth-round rookie out of Penn State Sean Clifford. Tight End Josiah Deguara is the old man of this group at 26 with three years of NFL experience, although he only has 39 career receptions himself, and the other TEs are rookies Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave.

The Packers absolutely need a pass catcher with some experience on the roster. They need an adult in the room to help guide this unit in practice, meetings, and in the huddle.

That player should be Jamison Crowder.

Crowder is a well-traveled eight-year NFL veteran who has spent time with the Washington Commanders, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and most recently, the New York Giants, who cut him on Tuesday due to their deep receiving group. The 30-year-old WR has 415 career catches, 4,667 receiving yards, and 28 touchdowns.

At 30, Crowder is no longer a top WR, but he can still get open and be a safety blanket for his quarterback. Plus, he’s been around the NFL block a time or two and can impart the wisdom he’s picked up through the years to his fellow WRs, QBs, and TEs.

No, he won’t help on special teams like the young receivers will but what he does bring to the squad in terms of experience and leadership makes up for that. Plus, the Packers can stash a player like Toure on the practice squad with no problem and have him ready to come up if there is an injury or a WR doesn’t perform.

Overall, the Packers have a solid roster heading into 2023, but this season is all about Jordan Love. The franchise that has gone directly from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers has a chance to make history if Love fulfills his potential as a first-round pick. However, putting all young pass-catchers around him is a risky strategy that could ultimately hurt his development.

That is why bringing in a veteran WR like Jamison Crowder makes so much sense, as the final moves with NFL free agents are about to take place.