By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The NFL has announced that both Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander have been selected to be part of the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl. The NFL made the announcement just in time before the Rams and the Packers go at each other Monday night at Lambeau Field.

.@AaronDonald97 and @JaireAlexander have been selected to the 2023 #ProBowlGames! Watch the full roster reveal Wednesday 8pm ET on @NFLNetworkpic.twitter.com/LDtCCQMfzQ — NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2022

Aaron Donald is making the Pro Bowl despite not playing much in the 2022 NFL season. Donald has played in only 11 games so far. He has been ruled out of the Rams game against the Packers way before game day due to an ankle injury, and it’s possible that Los Angeles will keep him on the shelf for the remainder of the year with the team’s unlikely to make the NFL playoffs. Aaron Donald and the Rams entered Week 16 of the season with just a 4-9 record.

So far this season, Aaron Donald has collected a total of 5.0 sacks and 10 tackles for loss along with 11 quarterback hits. This is the ninth-straight year that Donald has made it to the Pro Bowl.

Joining Aaron Donald is Alexander, who has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career. He is having quite a season, as one of the bright spots of an otherwise middling Packers stop unit. Alexander already has four interceptions in the 2022 NFL season, a career-high, with a chance to add to that in the Rams game. Jaire Alexander has a high 77.8 overall grade, influenced greatly by his 79.1 coverage rating over at Pro Football Focus.