The Packers enter a new era of football in Green Bay following the departure of Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but frankly this team — at least in terms of personnel — will not look too much different than it did last year. Despite the losses of wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, the Green Bay Packers return one of the NFL's strongest run games as well as an underrated defense.

With training camp approaching, the Packers face some tough decisions regarding which players to keep entering the regular season. The final cut is August 29th, which means that by then, every team must cull its roster from the current 90-player limit to a final group of 53. Here are a few notable Green Bay Packers players who might not make that cut.

3 cut candidates on Green Bay's roster ahead of NFL training camp

Royce Newman (OG)

An undeniable weak link in the Packers' offensive line, Royce Newman lost out on his starting position after another disappointing start to the 2022 season. The Mississippi State product has given up 10 sacks across his first two NFL seasons, and the former fourth-round pick also has Pro Football Focus player grades of 55.7 and 57.5 in these campaigns — placing him in the “below average” category.

Newman is halfway through his four-year rookie deal, so cutting him would only save the Packers about $1 million against the salary cap, but it would greatly improve this offensive line unit.

Anders Carlson (K)

The Packers had enough confidence in Anders Carlson to draft him in the sixth round, making him the bonafide replacement for veteran Mason Crosby. Green Bay also trusted Carlson enough to make him the only kicker currently on the roster. Yet despite how the franchise feels about the Auburn kicker, the stats paint a different picture.

Carlson made 71.8% of his career field goals during his five collegiate seasons, including just 68.4% over his final two years. Other than the empty stadium season of 2020 in which he made 20 of 22 kicks, Carlson has not made more than 72% of his attempts in a season. He has a big leg, spending most of his career handling kickoffs for the Tigers, but that power never quite transferred to place-kicking, where the righty was just 5/17 in his career on field goals of 50+ yards.

There is also the obvious question as to whether an SEC kicker can perform in the difficult conditions established on Green Bay's Frozen Tundra. The Packers will hope that Anders Carlson's natural athleticism will translate to success in the NFL, but the former Auburn kicker will need to be much more accurate with his place-kicking if he hopes to carve out a starting spot for the Green and Gold.

Shemar Jean-Charles (CB)

A 2021 fifth-round pick out of Appalachian State, Shemar Jean-Charles' first two seasons in Green Bay have largely seen the 25-year-old relegated to special teams. Jean-Charles has played just 40 defensive stats during this stretch and was inactive for the final 10 weeks of the 2022 campaign.

The competition for the fifth cornerback spot is fierce. Kiondre Thomas is a breakout candidate, plus Jean-Charles will also have to face off with former New York Giant and Detroit Lion Corey Ballentine and 2023 seventh-round pick Carrington Valentine. Jean-Charles has the biggest cap hit of this quartet, putting him in the most unstable position entering training camp.