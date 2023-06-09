The Green Bay Packers are entering a new era of football up in Titletown. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now a New York Jet, leaving Jordan Love to fill the massive void left behind. The team Love inherits though has the potential to go as far as the young quarterback takes them.

Aaron Jones and AJ Dillion lead one of the best rushing attacks in all of football, and Love will play behind a solid offensive line. On the other side of the ball, the Packers boast an underrated defense that lacks star power but can still get the job done.

We will find out more about the Packers and the direction the team is heading as the summer rolls on. Voluntary OTA's have just concluded while mandatory mini-camp is set to begin in a few days (June 13-15). Then training camp begins on July 27.

These off-season practices provide an inside look at players that might not otherwise receive considerable attention, uncovering hidden gems that were stashed away on the practice squad and highlighting undrafted rookies that were overlooked in the draft process.

Here are some underrated Packers players that deserve attention ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

2 hidden gems on Packers' 2023 roster you need to know

Jayden Reed (WR)

A second-round pick rarely goes under the radar, but it felt like very little of the discussion around the Packers' draft picks centered on Jayden Reed. Experts discussed first-round athletic freak Lukas van Ness and his potential defensive impact, plus how the pair of early-round tight ends would fit into the Green Bay offense. Even the addition of kicker Anders Carlson drew more fanfare.

Jayden Reed's athleticism will not blow anyone away, nor will his college tape jump off the page, but he is a playmaker, short and simple. He has three career punt returns for touchdowns in college plus a 1,000-yard season. Despite being just 5-11, 187 pounds, he has the versatility to line up in the slot and on the outside, and the athleticism to thrive at both spots.

According to Packers wide receivers coach Jason Vrable, Reed reminds him of Randall Cobb. “You could see it on the college tape,” Reed says, “Toss him a ball and he’s gonna go make a play.” Reed enters the 2023 season as the third receiver on the Packers' depth chart, and with Green Bay losing multiple pass-catchers, the door is wide open for Reed to make an impact as a rookie.

Kiondre Thomas (CB)

A former undrafted defensive back out of Kansas State who spent 2021 with the Los Angeles Chargers, Kiondre Thomas battled it out for a spot on the Packers roster during training camp in 2022. While he did not make the final cut, Thomas impressed the coaches with his tackling and contributions on special teams, so much so that he earned a spot on the practice squad.

Thomas spent the entirety of the 2022 season on the practice squad, save for the call-up he received for Green Bay's week four game against the New England Patriots (he did not pay a single snap.) The third-year corner stuck around, and currently slots in as one of the last of the six cornerbacks on the Packers roster. It will be interesting to see how much Green Bay trusts its internal player development, because Kiondre Thomas could be a valuable player in 2023.