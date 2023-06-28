As the Green Bay Packers move on from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love at quarterback, head coach Matt LaFleur knows that there will be some growing pains for the first-time starter. Love is not Rodgers, but he doesn’t necessarily have to be in order for the Packers to be successful in 2023 and beyond.

Green Bay has a young offense and with a young offense there are bound to be some frustrating spells this season. With that in mind, LeFleur and the Packers coaching staff implemented “call-it” periods this offseason, making the offense go off script and figure things out on the fly. Though it wasn’t always smooth, the idea is for Green Bay's young weapons to make mistakes and learn from them.

“We’ve got to see what everybody else can do around [Love] as well,” LaFleur said. “We have some youth, so it’s going to be a work in progress, no doubt about it, throughout the course of OTAs, training camp and quite frankly, throughout the course of the season. But the guys have had a great attitude. [I’m] super optimistic about the people that we have.”

Why are the Packers doing this?

The Packers don’t want to put all of the pressure on Love, though there is bound to be plenty if he doesn’t perform early and often. Instead, they are trying to get the best out of the rest of their offense to minimize or hide the mistakes that their quarterback will inevitably make as a first-time starter in the NFL.

LaFleur is impressed with the way Love has handled himself so far as he's given the keys to the offense that was led by two Hall of Fame quarterbacks for three straight decades.

“I just think the way he’s matured as a man,” LaFleur said. “The control that he has within the room, out on the field. I think he maximized his opportunities these last couple years in terms of just learning from one of the greatest to ever play this game. I think he really took advantage of that, and certainly it’s never an easy spot to follow a guy like that, but he has all the tools, and it’s on us to help support him through the ebbs and flows that are sure to come.”

It won’t always be perfect for the Packers with Jordan Love under center, just like how it wasn’t always perfect with Rodgers. Green Bay has faith in their former first-round pick though, and is implementing new practice methods to ensure he is ready for every sort of scenario that is thrown his way once the season kicks off.