We've got the Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Wild Card Round Results according to EA Sports Madden NFL 25. The NFL playoffs begin this weekend, with the top 14 team fighting for a Super Bowl. The Packers rank third in their division, yet earned an 11-6 record this year. Meanwhile, the Eagles won the NFC East this year, boasting an impressive 14-3 record. However, only one team can advance to the next round.

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Results According to Madden 25

According to Madden 25, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-24 as they advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The Eagles overcame a 14 point deficit at the half to come back and win the game. Green Bay enjoyed a strong second quarter, but failed to score a single point in the second half.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL GB 3 21 0 0 32 PHI 3 7 10 7 25

Eagles' HB Saquon Barkley left the game early due to an injury, which made it seem like Philadelphia's chances were over. However, backup HB Kenneth Gainwell performed well in his absence, earning over 4 yards per carry.

In the second half, the Eagles scored 17 unanswered points to win the game. However, they did not take their first lead of the game until the final minute of regulation. A 4 Yd touchown reception from A.J. Brown gave the Eagles a 24-27 lead.

Jordan Love tossed three touchdowns in the first half. However, he threw zero in the second, along with a game-losing interception. Eagles' CB Cooper DeJean made the game-winning INT to secure the win for Philadelphia. The Eagles then ran down most of the clock, giving the Packers only ten seconds to even attempt a miracle-winning drive.

With the win, the Eagles advance to the divisional round. As the #2 seed, they'll play at home no matter what. Overall, the only way the Eagles play away this postseason is if they meet up with the Lions in the Championship Game. However, there's plenty of more football played to be played before we consider that matchup.

Packers vs. Eagles Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

GB – Brandon McManus, 32 Yd FG, 5:04 (GB 3-0)

PHI – Jake Elliott, 37 Yd FG, 1:34 (Tied 3-3)

Second Quarter:

GB – Jayden Reed 3 Yd pass from Jordan Love (Brandon McManus kick), 12:18 (GB 10-3)

PHI – Saquon Barkley, 1 Yd run (Jake Elliott kick), 6:45 (Tied 10-10)

GB – Romeo Doubs 50 Yd pass from Jordan Love (Brandon McManus kick), 3:16 (GB 17-10)

GB – Dontayvion Wicks 4 Yd pass from Jordan Love (Brandon McManus kick), 0:28 (GB 24-10)

Third Quarter:

PHI – DeVonta Smith 8 Yd pass from Jalen Hurts (Jake Elliott kick), 8:16 (GB 24-17)

PHI – Jake Elliott, 43 Yd FG, 2:37 (GB 24-20)

Fourth Quarter:

PHI – A.J. Brown 4 Yd pass from Jalen Hurts (Jake Elliott kick), 1:11 (PHI 27-24)

Overall, that wraps up our Packers vs. Eagles Results according to Madden 25. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't often adhere to any of those changes.

Feel free to check out our results from previous simulations. Overall, Madden 25 went has gone 187-85 since Week 1 of the Regular Season. We look forward to seeing how it will perform in the playoffs.

