The Green Bay Packers hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon. Check out our NFL odds series as we give you a Packers-Rams predict+1.ion and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

NFL Odds: Packers-Rams Odds

Green Bay Packers: -3 (-115)

Moneyline: -166

Los Angeles Rams: +3 (-105)

Moneyline: +140

Over: 48.5 (-115)

Under: 48.5 (-105)

How to Watch Packers vs. Rams

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: CBS

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Green Bay got Jordan Love back against the Minnesota Vikings, but he had some rust to shake off. Once he did, Love was able to put up 29 points on the league's best defense. Now, it resulted in a loss, but Love's 389 yards and four touchdowns are still impressive. He spreads the ball around to a plethora of pass catchers, and he will do the same against the Rams. With him healthy, the Packers have a very dangerous passing attack that will open up the run game for Josh Jacobs. If Love has another good game, expect the Packers to win.

The Rams are coming off a tough loss against the Chicago Bears. Matthew Stafford did his best, but he is really struggling without Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. Those are two of the best receivers in the NFL, so the Rams offense takes a massive hit with them out. The Packers need to take advantage of that. Keep an eye on the Packers' cornerback situation as their top two missed the game against the Vikings. There is a chance they come back against the Rams, though. If they do, expect Stafford to have another tough game.

The Rams just allowed 131 yards rushing to a Bears team that does not run the ball well. As mentioned, Jordan Love will open up the run game, so Jacobs has a chance to have another big day. Along with Josh Jacobs, the Packers are getting Emanuel Wilson some work. In fact, Wilson has the same yards per carry as Jacobs. Nonetheless, expect the Packers to use the run game, and use it well Sunday afternoon.

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Packers were without their top two cornerbacks against the Vikings. Both of them are questionable heading into this game, as well. Even with Stafford missing his top two targets, the game will get a lot easier with the Packers missing two of their top defenders. Stafford has arguably the best arm talent in the NFL, and he can show that off. Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson, and Jordan Whittington are all capable pass catchers, as well.

Stafford has an even better chance to throw for a few touchdowns considering the Packers' pass defense. Green Bay has allowed the third-most touchdown passes in the NFL, and the ninth-most pass yards per game. The Rams have a good running back in Kyren Williams, but I think the passing game is what will win them the game. If Stafford can take advantage of a weaker pass defense, the Rams will win.

The Rams have a chance to force a few turnovers in this game. In his two games played, Jordan Love has thrown four interceptions. The Rams do not do a great job rushing the quarterback, but Love is prone to a few mistakes. Along with that, the Packers receivers have a tendency to drop a few passes. If the Rams can get their hands on a few of those passes, they will force a couple of turnovers. Doing this will help them win the game on Sunday.

Final Packers-Rams Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a competitive game, but I do think there is a clear answer. The Rams are missing two of the best weapons in the NFL, and that has really affected them. I will be taking the Packers to win this game straight up.

Final Packers-Rams Prediction & Pick: Packers ML (-166)