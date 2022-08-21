Paddy Considine’s net worth in 2022 is $4 million. Considine is a famous actor, musician, and filmmaker. He has appeared in popular shows such as Peaky Blinders and Informer. In terms of achievements, Considine has two BAFTA Awards. For this piece, let’s get a closer look at Paddy Considine’s net worth in 2022.

Paddy Considine’s Net Worth in 2022 (Estimate): $4 million

Paddy Considine’s net worth in 2022 is $4 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Paddy Considine was born in Burton upon Trent, Stafforshire, England. He attended Abbot Beyne Senior School. After graduating high school. Considine went on to study at Burton College where he attempted to earn a National Diploma in Performing Arts.

However, Considine would move away and enroll at University of Brighton, where he studied photography. Here, Considine believes that it is where he learned to be an artist. Although he was almost expelled from university, Considine would graduate with a first-class degree in the end.

After university, Considine made his big screen debut in A Room for Romeo Brass. Considine would go on to become a fixture in the theaters. He appeared in Last Resort, Born Romantic, Happy Now, The Martins, and award winning film 24 Hour Party People. However, Considine’s breakthrough performance came in 2004. He portrayed the role of Richard in the film Dead Man’s Shoes. For starring in the film, Considine was awarded as the Best Actor in the Empire Awards.

After starring in Dead Man’s Shoes, Considine would establish himself as a solid actor, mostly for villain roles. His succeeding notable films include My Summer of Love, In America, Cinderella Man, Stoned, The Bourne Ultimatum, Submarine, The Death of Stalin, Child 44, Macbeth, Miss You Already, Wolf, and many more. According to reports, Considine earns $50,000 yearly from movies alone. Obviously, this all went on to help Paddy Considine’s net worth in 2022.

While Considine has made his mark in the big screens, he also made waves in TV. He appeared in series such as The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher, Peaky Blinders, The Outsider, The Third Day, and in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. Among these shows, his performance in the Peaky Blinders was one of the most unforgettable. As per writer and creator Stephen Knight, Considine’s Father Hughes was arguably the most evil character in the show’s history. In terms of television programs, Considine earns approximately $25,000 per episode.

Aside from being an actor, Considine is also a respectable writer. While he starred in Dead Man’s Shoes, Considine was also credited as a co-writer. His debut feature Tyrannosaur and Dog Altogether earned Considine BAFTA awards for Outstanding Debut and Best Short Film, respectively. In 2017, he starred and wrote for the boxing drama Journeyman. It’s worth noting the film earned him a nomination for Best Actor in the British Independent Film Awards.

Although Considine is known for his acting, he admits that his first love was music. In January 2022, Considine made a return to his band Riding The Low. As of this writing, the band has already released three albums including What Happened to the Get to Know Ya, Are You Here to Help the Neighborhood, and The Death of Gobshite Rambo. The Death of Gobshite Rambo, which was released earlier this year, is already being considered as one of the best rock’n roll albums of the year.

As an actor, director, and musician, Considine is making waves in the entertainment industry. And with the recent launch of House of the Dragon, there’s no doubt that Considine is in a great position to showcase his acting chops as Viserys I Targaryen. Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Paddy Considine’s net worth in 2022?