The San Diego Padres' stacked 2023 roster filled with megastars made it seem inevitable that they would make the World Series. Instead, the team didn't even make the playoffs. Financial concerns made the team move on from Juan Soto, Blake Snell and Josh Hader, but the team still has tons of talent. That will be on display during spring training, where the Padres play in the Cactus League.
Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts are still on the roster, which means even with their offseason subtractions, the Padres still have some of the top talent in baseball. Because of that fact, fans will still want to catch their games, and they can do so on fuboTV.
Padres 2024 spring training schedule
The Padres' losses on their roster during the offseason have already become evident during spring training. San Diego lost each of its first three spring training games. The outcome of these games doesn't matter, though, and figuring out what does and doesn't work is much more important. There are still plenty of games left in the Cactus League to do this, too. With that said, here's the Padres spring training schedule:
Feb. 22 vs. Dodgers: 12:10 p.m. PT – ESPN, fuboTV – (L) 14-1
Feb. 23 @ Dodgers: 12:08 p.m. PT – ESPN, fuboTV – (L) 4-1
Feb. 24 vs. Brewers: 12:10 p.m. PT – (L) 11-7
Feb. 25 @ Cubs: 12:05 p.m. PT
Feb. 26 vs. Guardians: 12:10 p.m. PT – Padres.TV
Feb. 27 vs. Royals: 12:10 p.m. PT – Padres.com webcast
Feb. 28 @ White Sox: 12:05 p.m. PT
Feb. 29 @ Athletics: 12:05 p.m. PT
March 1 @ Brewers/ vs. Angels (split-squad) 12:10 p.m. PT – Padres.com webcast
March 2 @ Giants: 12:05 p.m. PT
March 3 vs. Mariners: 12:10 p.m. PT – Padres.TV
March 4 vs. Cubs: 12:10 p.m. PT
March 5 @Diamondbacks: 12:10 p.m. PT – Padres.TV
March 6 vs. Reds: 12:10 p.m. PT – Padres.com webcast
March 8 vs. Giants: 5:40 p.m. PT – Padres.com webcast
March 9 vs. White Sox: 12:10 p.m. PT – Padres.com webcast
March 10 @ Angels: 1:10 p.m. PT
March 11 @ Mariners: 1:10 p.m. PT – Padres.com webcast
March 12 vs. Diamondbacks: 1:10 p.m. PT – Padres.TV
March 13 vs. Athletics: 1:10 p.m. PT – Padres.com webcast
March 15 – Spring Breakout: Padres prospects @ Mariners prospects: 1:10 p.m. PT – Padres.TV
March 17 vs. KBO All-Stars @ Seoul: 3 a.m. PT – Padres.TV
March 18 vs. LG Twins @ Seoul: 8 p.m. PT – Padres.TV
March 20 vs. Dodgers @ Seoul (regular season): 3:05 a.m. PT – ESPN, fuboTV, Padres.TV
March 21 vs. Dodgers @ Seoul (regular season): 3:05 a.m. PT – ESPN, fuboTV, Padres.TV
March 25 vs. Mariners @ Petco Park: 6:40 p.m. PT – Padres.TV
March 26 vs. Mariners @ Petco Park: 1:10 p.m. PT – Padres.TV
Padres TV/streaming guide
San Diego Padres games are available on Padres.TV through MLB Productions. In the San Diego market, fuboTV has access to those games. Unlike a lot of teams, nearly every spring training game will be on television for the Padres.
San Diego is currently trying to find themselves, as is evidenced by the fact that Bogaerts has moved to second base, with Ha-Seong Kim moving to shortstop. The Padres are finding the right pieces around their stars, and fans of the team hope that will lead to wins sooner rather than later. Even with the disappointment that was last season and the amount of talent they lost in the offseason, no one would be surprised if San Diego had a bounce-back season.