Fernando Tatis Jr. is on the precipice of making his return to the San Diego Padres. With three games left on Tatis Jr.’s suspension, the Padres’ star is back in San Diego and getting ready to make his 2023 MLB season debut.

Fernando Tatis Jr. won’t play in any more minor-league games before joining the Padres’ roster. San Diego plans to have the 24-year-old work out at Petco Park for the next three days, The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin Acee reports. Tatis Jr. will travel with the Padres to Arizona Thursday for the team’s series against the Diamondbacks.

When Tatis’ suspension is finished Thursday, he’s expected to be in the lineup for the Padres.

Last year, Tatis served the first 60 games of his 80-game suspension for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy. San Diego’s shortstop-turned-outfielder has played eight minor-league games while waiting for the Padres to hit the 20-game mark.

Tatis’ brief stint in Triple-A has only increased the anticipation for his 2023 debut. The suspended superstar hit seven home runs for the El Paso Chihuahuas, including a three-homer game. Overall, Tatis hit a remarkable .515/.590/1.212 with two stolen bases in eight Triple-A games.

It’s been nearly 18 months since Tatis last played in an MLB game. Before being suspended in the second half of the 2022 season, Tatis had missed all of San Diego’s games while recovering from a broken wrist. After he was suspended, Tatis underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Tatis Jr. finished fourth in the 2020 NL MVP race and third in the 2021 voting. The Padres will likely put Tatis in right field against the Diamondbacks Thursday.

San Diego has posted an 8-9 record without Tatis. The Padres will host the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series from Monday-Wednesday.