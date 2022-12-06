By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The MLB Winter Meetings are in full gear now, with teams attempting to shake up their rosters for next year. The Chicago Cubs, in particular, have a truly insane scenario in mind for 2023.

Their interest in the top shortstops on the market is well known. However, MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand added a new layer to their reported interest.

Feinsand reports a scenario exists where the Cubs sign two of the three remaining shortstops on the market. He mentions the likely shortstop combination would be Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson.

The Cubs missed out on one of the top shortstops earlier in the day Monday. Trea Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million contract with the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.

Swanson is no stranger to switching teams at the Winter Meetings. The Arizona Diamondbacks traded him mere months after making him the top draft pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. He went to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for Shelby Miller.

If the Cubs were to succeed in signing both shortstops, it’d be the second consecutive season in which a team signed two top shortstops. The Texas Rangers brought in Marcus Semien and Corey Seager last off-season.

Also, it is worth noting which shortstop would need to move should they both sign in Chicago. Bogaerts is the candidate to move from shortstop, and it’s expected he would move to third base.

The four-time All-Star does have experience playing third base. However, he hasn’t played third base since the 2014 season with the Boston Red Sox.

It would take a lot for the Cubs to pull off this dream scenario. And it is certainly something to keep your eye on as the MLB Winter Meetings progress this week.