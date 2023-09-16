The San Diego Padres have been one of the biggest disappointments in baseball this season. After making the playoffs last year and defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers, many expected the Padres to assert themselves in 2023 and wrest the National League West title from the Dodgers.

It has not happened that way, as the Padres struggled during the early part of the season and have never been able to create a significant turnaround. As they face the Oakland A's in a late-season weekend series, the Padres find themselves in fourth place in the division with a 69-78 record.

Any time a team falls well below expectations, observers look to find a reason and assign blame to individuals. Third baseman Manny Machado has been blamed in a number of corners — at least through hints and whispers — but former Padre outfielder Wil Myers defended his old teammate. Myers said that he was a solid influence and offered his opinion in social media.

“I didn’t play for the Padres in ‘23, but it’s unfair to headline one player for the struggles of an organization in a particular year,” Myers said. “In my opinion, this is not an accurate representation of who I knew for 4 years.”

Myers played with the Reds this season after playing with the Padres from 2015 through 2022. He played with Machado from 2019 through 2022.

Myers had his best season with the Padres in 2016 when he hit 28 home runs and drove in 96 runs. He followed in 2017 when he bashed 30 home runs and drove in 74 runs.

Machado has had back-to-back solid years, belting 32 home runs and driving in 102 runs last year and following up with 28 home runs and 84 RBI this year.