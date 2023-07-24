The San Diego Padres, 48-52 with a talent-laden roster, figure to be one of the more interesting teams ahead of the upcoming MLB trade deadline. At least, to outsiders. Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr couldn't care less about the trade deadline.

Tatis spoke to reporters ahead of the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates and the star slugger was asked if the team's performance against the Pirates will determine if the team will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. Tatis said he isn't “paying attention to that“, per Fernando Ramirez of The Sporting Tribune.

“We just got to go out there and win, as simple as that. I don't know if we're gonna be buyer's or seller's. I ain’t paying attention to that.”

Tatis said the Padres just need to “go out there and win.” Tatis clearly isn't worried about the Padres' trade deadline plans, leaving that to the front office.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Besides, the Padres have enough to worry about as it is. At the time of publishing, San Diego is 10 games back of the first place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West and 5.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.

With All-Star caliber players like Tatis, Juan Soto and Manny Machado in the lineup, expectations were high for the Padres. Even with all that firepower, they've ranked just 14th in runs scored.

There is reason to believe that this series against the Pirates could determine the Padres' plans at the deadline.

But Tatis isn't worried about that either way. All he can control is going out and helping his team win.