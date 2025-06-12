MLB Trade Deadline rumors are starting to surface. The deadline is at the end of July, and that gives teams just over a month and a half to figure out if they will be buyers or sellers. As of right now, the San Diego Padres are considered buyers as they are currently in a Wild Card spot and two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West Division lead.

Earlier this week, the Dodgers took two games at Petco Park. Depsite the two losses, the offense looked good. However, if the Padres want to become a serious World Series contender, they need to bring in an offensive-minded left fielder with experience. A better catcher wouldn't be a bad idea either. The Padres have decided to continue platooning Tyler Wade, Gavin Sheets, and Brandon Lockridge in the meantime. Sheets is not a left fielder but is playing that position in some games to try to add more offense. Elias Diaz and Martin Maldonado are the two catchers, leaving two big holes at the bottom of the Friars' lineup.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden released his trade deadline article with 50 days remaining until the deadline. In the article, he mentions the Padres and what they need to do to make the World Series.

“The Padres know they need another bat to lengthen their lineup and are focused on acquiring a left fielder. They might be willing to again dangle their best prospects to get it done as they try to take advantage of their roster’s window to win a World Series.”

Padres' general manager A.J. Preller is not shy of making a blockbuster trade. He acquired Juan Soto three seasons ago, and it paid off, as the Friars defeated the Dodgers in the NLDS and played against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS. Two seasons later, he traded Soto to the New York Yankees and followed up by grabbing Dylan Cease from the Chicago White Sox. These are just the recent trades, as he has made a ton over his tenure as GM.

The time isn't necessarily running out just yet for Preller to make a big move, but the longer he waits, the more frustrated fans will get. An easy move the team can make right now is by calling up Tirso Ornelas, who is one of the top prospects in the Padres system and can give them better offense than what is currently on the roster at left field.