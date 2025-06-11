The Los Angeles Dodgers waved the white flag early against the San Diego Padres Tuesday night. The team was getting roughed up, down 9-0 in the 6th inning when LA asked Kiké Hernández to take the mound.

Hernández managed to quiet the Padres' bats a bit. He allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks in 2.1 innings. And it turns out that’s the most any position player has ever thrown in a single game against San Diego, according to Jeff Praught on X.

Kiké Hernández saves the Dodgers' bullpen

Apr 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Kike Hernandez (8) pitches in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins to first player to wear approved pitcher hybrid helmet/cap in a game at Dodger Stadium.
While Hernández has spent time at first base, second, third, left field and center this season, he’s also actually made a couple pitching appearances for the Dodgers. Hernández took the mound for the third time in 2025 on Tuesday night. The solid effort dropped his ERA to 2.08.

LA has actually used Hernández as an emergency reliever prior to this season. He’s now made eight appearances as a pitcher in his career, tossing nine innings and allowing six earned runs on 12 hits and four walks. He has yet to record a strikeout.

The Dodgers haven’t limited their position player pitching to Hernández. Miguel Rojas got an opportunity to take the mound earlier this season. And he made his appearance count, entertaining teammates by imitating Dodgers’ pitchers in a game against the Cubs.

The score is to blame for Hernández’s latest opportunity. The newly recalled Matt Sauer had a rough night against the Padres. He allowed nine runs on 13 hits and three walks in 4.2 innings. After he gave up four runs in the 6th inning and San Diego went up 9-0, the Dodgers opted to save their banged up pitching staff from further wear and tear.

Los Angeles still has 14 pitchers on the injured list. So manager Dave Roberts had no interest in wasting a reliever in an obvious loss.

But despite the difficult situation, the Dodgers did receive some positive news. Shohei Ohtani could join the rotation before the All-Star break. The three-time MVP would be making his pitching debut for LA as he’s been sidelined while recovering from surgery on his throwing arm since signing with the team.

Additionally, Blake Snell threw a bullpen session Tuesday, his first since April. The two-time Cy Young winner is working his way back from shoulder inflammation that’s limited him to two starts this season.