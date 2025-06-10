Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made an eye-opening remark about facing their I-5 rivals, the San Diego Padres. After narrowly avoiding a sweep by the St. Louis Cardinals with a win in the series finale, Roberts expressed frustration over the team’s recent struggles. That included a 2–1 walk-off loss in Game 2.

As the Dodgers prepare for the upcoming Padres series, Roberts downplayed its significance. The two teams last met in the National League Division Series last October. Los Angeles won the tight 3–2 matchup and went on to claim the championship. While a rematch would typically spark excitement, Roberts offered a more restrained view.

“Outside of it just being a division opponent and us trying to find a way to win a game, it really doesn’t have any extra impact,” Roberts said via Dodgers Nation. “I think right now we’re not playing our best baseball, but I think that environment is going to bring out the best in us. It’s a fun place to play a ballgame. But as far as the stakes, right now, I don’t think it has a whole lot.”

His comments reflect the Dodgers' current situation. Despite a deep roster and high expectations, the team has been inconsistent. They’ve split their last 10 games. That stretch includes a series finale loss to the Yankees, a 2–2 split with the Mets, and a series loss to the Cardinals. Even so, the Dodgers remain atop the NL West with a slim one-game lead over San Diego.

The Padres are in a similar spot. They’ve also gone 6–4 over their last 10 outings. San Diego won a series against the Pirates, split one with the Giants, and defeated the Brewers. Despite mixed results, Manny Machado remains confident in the team’s postseason chances.

Offensively, the Dodgers are one of the league’s best, with a slash line standing at .266/.341/.461. They lead MLB in hits (367) and runs scored (602). They also rank second in home runs (102), RBIs (351), and walks drawn (246).

Pitching tells a different story. The Dodgers are fourth in total wins (39), but the numbers behind that are concerning. They rank 16th in hits allowed (537). Worse, they sit near the bottom in earned runs, total runs allowed, home runs surrendered, walks, and hit batters. Most alarming is their 4.11 ERA, which ranks 21st in the league.

As the Dodgers face the Padres, their offensive power is clear, but so is the fragility of their pitching. With the division race tightening, this series could be more meaningful than Dave Roberts lets on. Whether it becomes a turning point or just another midseason checkpoint, the spotlight will be on how Los Angeles responds.