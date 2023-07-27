The San Diego Padres still can't seem to figure it out, after a miserable first half of the season has left them below .500 amid massive expectations. They blew another game just days before the looming trade deadline, and star slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. was beside himself.

“Terrible,” Tatis said when asked about the loss, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “We didn't perform [from] the beginning until the end. Just terrible. It's what we've been doing all year.”

Despite a pitching gem from Seth Lugo, the Padres managed to drop another critical matchup on Wednesday night. The 3-2 defeat while hosting Pittsburgh brought their record against the Pirates to 1-5 this year.

With the trade deadline looming in less than a week on Aug. 1st, the Padres are hard-pressed not to become sellers. They have the third highest payroll in the MLB, behind only the Mets and Yankees at over $250 million. Their star players are aware of the grim reality, and Tatis' teammate Xander Bogaerts alluded to the deadline.

“If we had won two out of three here it would be different than losing two out of three,” Bogaerts said. “That was a tough one.”

The Padres are sitting with +500 odds to make the playoffs, per DraftKings Sportsbook, and currently sit 6.5 games out of the last wildcard spot. The team has several large pitching contracts that are about to become free agents including Blake Snell, and it is growing increasingly likely that they will want to trade them for a prospect at the deadline.