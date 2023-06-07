Gary Sanchez continues to flex his muscles for the San Diego Padres. The former New York Yankees catcher added another home run total once again Wednesday night against the Seattle Mariners at home, sending one deep for a three-run blast in the third inning of the contest.

Gary Sanchez confirmed back. pic.twitter.com/OOCVY3rEEg — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) June 7, 2023

If it feels like Gary Sanchez has done nothing but hit balls out of the field for the Padres since he was claimed by San Diego off waivers late last April, it is because that's basically the case for him.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

With his 3rd inning HR today against the Mariners, Gary Sánchez now has 4 HR in 9 games since making his Padres debut on May 30. Only J.D. Martinez, Mookie Betts & Shohei Ohtani have as many HR as Sánchez in that time frame.

Prior to that home run against the Mariners, Gary Sanchez's most recent blast was against the Chicago Cubs in a 5-0 win at home last Monday.

Sanchez, who previously was designated by the New York Mets for assignment before the Padres added him to the fold, has always been known as a power hitter. That's a major reason why he had been to two All-Star Games before when he was still with the Yankees. The first was in 2017 when he smashed 33 home runs and posted a .531 slugging percentage and the second was in 2019 when he sent 34 balls deep to go with a .525 slugging percentage.

Sanchez is not likely to sustain his current home run rate, but the Padres are definitely enjoying their ride so far with him.