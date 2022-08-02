Juan Soto ‘saluted’ by Victor Oladipo after Padres MLB trade deadline blockbuster

The Juan Soto blockbuster trade to the San Diego Padres has caught everyone’s attention. Rarely does a player of Soto’s caliber ever get traded, let alone when he’s just 23 years old. The Soto trade could very well change the landscape of the MLB for many seasons to come.

Among the folks who reacted to the news of the Soto trade was Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo. Oladipo shared a post from ESPN on his Instagram story that shows Soto in a photoshopped Padres uniform with a salute emoji, presumably directed towards Soto. Soto reposted Oladipo’s story on his own story, showing that he is just waiting for the official confirmation like the rest of us.

Juan Soto updated his Instagram story with a salute from Victor Oladipo. It is clear he and others are just waiting on the i’s and t’s. pic.twitter.com/VXckosNhyC — Maria Torres (@maria_torres3) August 2, 2022

Oladipo is from Maryland and is a fan of the Nationals. It’s clear that he’s wishing the best for Soto here, and is grateful for all that he did during his time with Washington. It may seem preemptive, but it’s important to remember that without Soto, the Nationals almost certainly do not win their World Series back in 2019.

Soto definitely appreciates the love from Oladipo here given how his tenure with the Nats came to a bit of a rocky conclusion. But the truth is the Nationals would not have benefitted from keeping Soto around; they were going to lose for the next few seasons regardless of whether or not he was on their roster.

Now Juan Soto will move onto greener pastures with a Padres team that is set to contend this season. And now that they have Soto on their roster, they may just be one of the most dangerous teams in the entire league.