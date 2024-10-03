The San Diego Padres are cruising through their NL Wild Card series with the Atlanta Braves. After putting away a comfortable win in Game 1 of the best-of-three series, the Padres are off to a hot start and have a big lead in Game 2 at Petco Park.

After the Braves got on the board first in Game 2, Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka crushed a second inning home run to left field to even the score at one apiece. Higashioka also homered in Game 1, making him the first Padres catcher to hit multiple postseason home runs, and he did it in back to back games, according to Sarah Langs of MLB Media.

Higashioka's latest heroics had fans going wild on social media.

“Higashioka is on fire—what an incredible playoff performance,” one fan commented on X, formerly Twitter. Another added, “Higashioka is calling great games and hitting the baseball well these last two playoff games.”

Ryan Cohen of Jomboy Media was ecstatic about the catcher's performance. “This dude Kyle Higashioka was a throw-in to one of the biggest trades in Padres history,” Cohen wrote. “Came in as a backup catcher. Earned the starting job. And is now the best nine hitter in the big leagues. San Diego loves Higgy!!!!”

Padres lineup clicking as they look to close out Braves

The Padres weren't living on the base paths in Game 1 against the Braves, managing just five hits, but they were able to bring in four runs thanks to some opportunistic hitting and a pair of home runs from Fernando Tatis Jr. and Kyle Higashioka. Michael King and the pitching staff did an excellent job to give San Diego a series lead, shutting out the Braves and allowing just seven hits in total.

In Game 2, the Padres got the bats going. They recorded nine hits through just the first four innings, including Higashioka's home run and a few massive extra base hits by Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill to bring in runs.

That offensive output has given them some insurance to work with, as they hold a lead for their bullpen to manage after starting pitcher Joe Musgrove was forced to leave the game due to injury.

If the Padres are able to close the Braves out in either Game 2 or Game 3, they will be an extremely tough out for anyone else in the playoffs. San Diego is playing some of the best baseball in the Major Leagues as of late, and they feel like this is their year to finally break through and bring the big prize home.