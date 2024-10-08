San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt is standing up for third baseman Manny Machado amid a recent controversy. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently called out Machado's decision to throw a baseball near LA's dugout. Speculation has surfaced that suggests Machado was trying to hit Roberts with the ball. Shildt, however, does not believe that was Machado's intention.

“Mike Shildt when asked if Machado thought he was trying to hit Dave Roberts: ‘No' and reminds everyone that ‘Manny has an exceptional arm' if he really wanted to hit him,” Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“I don’t need to defend our team…I love their heart,” Shildt added, via Nightengale.

Tensions have flared throughout the series. Machado and Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty had a heated exchange of words during Game 2. Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar exchanged words with fans in left field, and Dodgers fans ended up throwing objects on the field. The game was paused for a moment as the Padres regrouped.

Machado also threw a ball toward the Dodgers dugout, something he does often before the start of an inning. However, Roberts felt that the ball may have been headed his way.

Nevertheless, the series is tied at one game apiece. Tuesday night's contest is in San Diego at Petco Park, where Padres fans will surely be loud.

Mike Shildt's full defense of Manny Machado before Dodgers-Padres Game 3

Shildt has been quite vocal on the situation, offering an eye-opening and lengthy response in defense of the Padres star third baseman.

“Well, I come from maybe just a different philosophy of dealing with this,” Shildt said, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. “I couldn't help but have people share them with me so I'm aware of them. Listen, I got into this game to help players get the most out of their God-given ability and to compete on the field and respect the opponent. I'm not nor will I ever disparage another player on another team, especially anybody I've managed in the past nor will I do it to a collective team. That's not how I want to operate. I have a lot of respect for their club, the players on their club.

“As far as Manny goes, it's unfortunate people can't move on from things from the past. I thought Manny's exhibition of professionalism and leadership were on full display the other night in a very tough environment. He nor I not anyone would profess to be perfect, but Manny has made some strides that are very impressive both on and off the field.”

Shildt had more to say but his general response was that Machado has seen growth both on and off the field.

The Padres and Dodgers have developed a rivalry over the years. LA has often found success during the regular season, but San Diego's recent emergence as made the rivalry more interesting.

The Padres defeated the Dodgers in the 2022 NLDS. The Arizona Diamondbacks sentenced the Dodgers to the same fate in the 2023 NLDS. LA is trying to avoid another early postseason exit at the hands of a National League West rival.

Game 3 is going to be exciting and competitive without question.