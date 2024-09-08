Before the San Diego Padres took on the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park on Saturday, Padres manager Mike Shildt provided critical injury updates on star players Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill, shedding light on their current health statuses and immediate futures with the team.

As the Padres continue their season, the health of these players is closely watched due to their potential impact on the team's postseason aspiration. Starting with the younger talent, Jackson Merrill, Shildt conveyed that the player is currently dealing with some soreness following an incident in a recent game.

Padres look to get healthy before the postseason

However, the situation seems manageable. “Sore, haven’t seen him but texted with him. Spoke with the medical group. X-rays were negative,” Shildt said in a pre-game interview with 97.3 The Fan.

Shildt continued, “He feels optimistic about being available tomorrow, and we’ll take inventory as the day progresses whether he’s available or not.” While Merrill is experiencing discomfort, there is optimism within the Padres’ camp about his quick return, possibly avoiding the need for any roster adjustments…for now.

Regarding any potential moves to adjust the roster due to Merrill’s condition, Shildt indicated that it might be premature to make such decisions. “It's more of a question for AJ [Preller]. I think it’s way too early, but I think if we’re optimistic to play him tomorrow, we can avoid a move,” he stated, pointing to the team's General Manager for more definitive decisions.

On the other hand, Fernando Tatis Jr., one of the Padres’ most dynamic and exciting players, was notably absent from the lineup. Shildt clarified that this was a planned rest, considering Tatis Jr.'s recent return from an extended absence due to injury.

“It was scripted whether it was going to be today or tomorrow. He hadn’t played in over two months. We knew, especially with no rehab, he was going to need a day off and today is that day,” Shildt elaborated.

Tatis Jr. has been recovering from a significant injury that sidelined him for over two months. His phased return to the game was carefully managed by the Padres, avoiding a minor league rehab stint and reintegrating him directly into major league action. The team's decision was made with the player's long-term health and performance in mind, aiming to ensure he remains available for the team throughout the rest of the season and in October.

As the Padres navigate through these health issues, the coaching staff may have to plan for Merrill being out for a while. With Shildt at the helm providing updates and managing player health proactively, the Padres are looking to keep their players in optimal shape for the challenge of clinching a Wild Card spot.