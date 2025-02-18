The San Diego Padres have reached a minor league agreement with veteran first baseman and designated hitter Yuli Gurriel, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Gurriel will earn $1.25 million if he makes it to the Majors, with an additional $1 million available in incentives, per the report.

The 40-year-old has spent nine seasons in the Majors with the Astros, Marlins, and Royals. After arriving from Cuba in 2016 at age 32, he became a key contributor in the Houston Astros’ lineup, playing a role in their 2017 and 2022 World Series victories. In 2021, he secured the AL batting title with a .319 average at 37 years old. Over his career, he has hit .280 with 98 home runs and 468 RBIs.

Gurriel posted a career-high 31 home runs and 104 RBIs for the Astros in 2019. In 2023, he joined the Marlins and played a role in their playoff push, but his power numbers declined significantly, managing just four home runs over 108 games.

He began the 2024 season in Triple-A with the Braves before being dealt to the Royals for their playoff push. In 18 regular-season games with Kansas City, he hit .241 but struggled in the postseason, going 4-for-21 as the Royals fell to the Yankees in the ALDS.

What will Yuli Gurriel bring to the San Diego Padres

Primarily a first baseman, Gurriel has also logged time at third base and second base, with brief stints at shortstop and in the outfield. However, in recent seasons, he has exclusively played first base, where his defense has been below average.

Gurriel brings a wealth of playoff experience, having appeared in 92 postseason games across 20 series. In World Series play, he has posted a .746 OPS with three home runs and 12 RBIs.

With the Padres, Gurriel’s role remains uncertain. He could provide depth behind first baseman Luis Arraez or serve as an option at designated hitter.

The Padres have been active in recent weeks, bolstering their roster with the additions of Nick Pivetta, Jason Heyward, Connor Joe, Kyle Hart, Gavin Sheets, Elias Díaz, Ron Marinaccio, and Martín Maldonado.

The Padres are aiming to build on a strong regular season that saw them reach the NLDS. However, they squandered a 2-1 series lead against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their offense failing to score in the final two games. If he makes the roster out of Spring Training, Gurriel will look to add depth to San Diego’s offense for the 2025 season.