Yuli Gurriel's home in Houston is close to being sold for $1.59 million. Here's your chance to check it out before the sale is complete!

Considered to be a solid first baseman in Astros history, Yuli Gurriel pieced together a decorated MLB career. He is a two-time World Series champion and a Gold Glove Award winner.

Given Gurriel's success in the MLB, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Yuli Gurriel's $1.59 million home in Houston.

2023 is becoming a year of change for the MLB first baseman. He wrapped up his stint with the Astros to join the Miami Marlins.

With no reason to stay in Houston any longer, Gurriel opted to list his Houston home in the market with an asking price of as much as $1.69 million. However, with no takers, Gurriel cut the price by $100,000, which enticed a potential buyer, and Gurriel's home is now pending sale.

Here are some photos of Yuli Gurriel's $1.59 million home in Houston.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 1953, the home encompasses 3,900 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms, according to Paper City.

Given the home's features, it's certainly a great getaway place from a grueling MLB season. Some of its highlights include a spacious living room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen equipped with nice cabinetry and respectable appliances, a family dining area, and a primary bedroom with a sleek bath.

In terms of outdoor space, the new homeowner should have no problems getting some fresh air. The backyard contains a swimming pool with a spa, concrete walkways, several sitting areas, and a good amount of landscaped grassy lawns ideal for gardening activities.

Gurriel carved out a respectable MLB career. As a result, it isn't surprising that the two-time World Series champion can afford to live in luxury. Gurriel has a net worth of around $5 million. As of this writing, Gurriel is currently a free agent.

Aside from selling the Houston home, the first baseman is also trying to unload his property in Miami. Gurriel listed the Miami mansion in the market with an asking price of $4.3 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Yuli Gurriel's $1.59 million home in Houston.