The next few weeks will be crucial for the San Diego Padres. If they don't start winning games, there could be a flurry of trades being made at the deadline. However, the Padres have won two straight over the Toronto Blue Jays and got a key reinforcement back on the field, per the Padres' official account.

‘RHP Robert Suarez has returned from rehab and been reinstated from the 60-day IL, and RHP Matt Waldron has been optioned to Triple-A El Paso. To make room on the 40-man roster for Suarez, LHP José Castillo has been designated for assignment.'

The Padres' trade buzz has been a busy discussion, and if they don't turn things around, guys such as Josh Hader and Blake Snell could be moved. With Suarez now returning to the team, if Hader is dealt, Suarez would more than likely take over as the closer.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Padres reliever has yet to make an appearance in the 2o23 season, but he pitched in seven games in the postseason, giving up just three runs on seven hits and became a huge part of Bob Melvin's bullpen down the stretch. In the regular season, he finished 2022 with a 5-1 record and a 2.27 ERA with one save and 11 holds and a 1.05 WHIP, so this is a massive addition for the Padres.

The Padres made plenty of moves earlier in the same week, which included sending down Austin Nola and giving Rougned Odor a DFA as they try to shake things up. If nothing changes over the next week or so, A.J. Preller might have no choice but to start selling, but the addition of Suarez is a positive for this team.