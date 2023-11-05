As the Padres look to find their Bob Melvin replacement, San Diego has taken a page out of Team Mexico's playbook.

After seeing Bob Melvin shockingly leave the organization for the same position with the San Francisco Giants, the San Diego Padres are searching far and wide for their next manager. While a pair of internal candidates were believed to be the favorites, the Padres are casting a wide net as they look for their Melvin replacement.

San Diego is interviewing Benji Gil for the open vacancy, via Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. Gil spent this past season as the Los Angeles Angles infield coach.

Before joining a MLB coaching staff, Gil had ample experience managing in the Mexican Pacific League. He led Tomateros de Culiacan to four league championships. He then took over Mariachis de Guadalajara, leading them to a playoff berth in their first season of existence. He was named Manager of the Year for his efforts.

Gil has managed Team Mexico in both the Olympics and the World Baseball Classic. In 2023, Mexico advanced to the semifinals before narrowly losing to eventual champion Japan.

If Benji Gil were to be hired by San Diego, it would be his first opportunity as being an MLB manager. However, the Padres are clearly impressed with Gil's work with Team Mexico. Gil also reportedly has ties to the San Diego area, making him a more intriguing candidate.

With how Bob Melvin left, the Padres are going to make sure they do their due diligence before hiring his replacement. While Gil has now been interviewed, he joins a laundry list of candidates. However, a strong impression could move Gil to the top of the list.