Knuckleball pitchers are increasingly rare in today's modern MLB. In fact, to this point in the season a knuckleballer hasn't made a single appearance at the MLB level. However, the San Diego Padres are prepared to break the trend and reintroduce the tricky pitch back to the major leagues.

San Diego is calling up RHP Matt Waldron, via Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune. The knuckleballer is poised to start on Saturday for the Padres as they take on the Washington Nationals.

Waldron has spent the season pitching at the Triple-A level, making 12 starts and 14 overall appearances. He has had no problem with the strikeout, holding a 75/24 K/BB ratio. However, Waldron has struggled overall to just a 1-6 record and a bloated 7.02 ERA.

The right-hander did impressive during his time in Double-A last season. In nine 2022 appearances, Waldron pitched to a 2-1 record with a 2.84 ERA and a 38/10 K/BB ratio. Over his entire minor league career, Waldron holds a 13-24 record with a 5.32 ERA and a 331/102 K/BB ratio.

The Padres are hoping Waldron's first trip to the major leagues has him looking more his 2022 self. His first opportunity will come against the middling Nationals and will give Waldron an opportunity to get acclimated to the MLB.

Even if it's a short stint in the major leagues, the Padres are counting on Waldron to succeed. San Diego currently holds a 36-39 record and is 9.5 games back in the NL West. If they want to get back into the postseason chase, wins against teams like the Nationals are paramount.

Matt Waldron will get the first crack at Washington as he makes his MLB debut. As the Padres watch to see his performance, MLB fans can tune in to see a rare knuckleballer in action.