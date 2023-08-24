One of San Diego Padres relievers is facing the potential of a 10-game suspension after Robert Suarez got tossed from Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins following a substance check. Suarez entered the game to start the eighth inning of the contest but was ejected following an umpire inspection that revealed an illegal substance.

Robert Suarez has been ejected after being checked by the umpires before coming into the game… 𝘞𝘢𝘵𝘤𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘢𝘮𝘦 → https://t.co/q37j7MHD1n@Marlins | #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/4He4OrtquU — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) August 23, 2023

Fortunately for the Padres, they were still able to get the win, 4-0, despite Suarez's ejection. Tom Cosgrove was called upon from the bullpen to take over following Suarez's exit and he performed nicely, retiring all three hitters in the eighth inning before letting closer Josh Hader get the job done in the ninth frame of a 4-0 Padres victory.

Todd Tichenor, the first base umpire and crew chief who tossed Suarez, gave a little bit more clarity on what happened during the inspection, per AJ Cassavell of MLB. com.

Crew chief Todd Tichenor said upon inspection Robert Suarez's left wrist area was “too sticky, very sticky, and he was ejected.”

Suarez contended he merely used the regular amount of sunscreen he uses during day games, adding, “I definitely don't use any illegal substances.”

Suarez can still appeal the looming automatic suspension.

“I'm just going to explore my options, see what options I have, and go from there,” Suarez said, per Cassavell.

So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Suarez has a 4.73 ERA and 0.90 WHIP through 13.1 innings (13 games).

As for the Padres, they are now 61-67 and will next face the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game series on the road that starts on Friday.