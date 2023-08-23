The Miami Marlins travel across the country to take on the San Diego Padres for the final game of the three game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Marlins-Padres prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Marlins have split the first two games of the series with the Padres. Both games did not feature a lot of runs. In the two games, the Padres have outscored the Marlins 6-5. This will be the final game between the two teams, and a Miami win will tie the season series 3-3. In the two games of this series, the Marlins are batting .224 with 15 total hits. Two of those hits left the yard. Josh bell and Jorge Soler were the home run hitters. On the mound, Jesus Luzardo had a fantastic start in game two. He threw six shutout innings to earn the win.

The Padres have just 10 total hits in the two games. They recorded seven hits in their game one win, but they had just three in the game three loss. Ha-Seong Kim hit a grand slam in the first game to put the Marlins away. Manny Machado also homered to help the Padres extend the lead. Blake Snell and Michael Wacha both had good starts, but Snell's resulted in a loss.

Sandy Alcantara will get the ball for Miami. Seth Lugo will start for the Padres.

Here are the Marlins-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Padres Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-200)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+164)

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Padres

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports San Diego

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 4:10 Pm ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Alcantara is tough because you never know which pitcher you are going to get. He can go nine innings and throw a shutout, or theres a chance he gives up five or six runs early in the game. However, he has been locked in during his last two starts. He threw a complete game shutout against the New York Yankees, and then he ended the Los Angeles Dodgers' wins streak. In that game, he allowed just three runs through six innings of work. In those 15 innings, Alcantara has struck out 16 batters, and walked only three. He has been on fire lately, and I would not be surprised to see Alcantara dominate in this game. If he can continue to pitch well, the Marlins will cover the spread.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Lugo has allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his last 10 starts. In one of those starts, Lugo allowed just three runs, so he has been pitching extremely well since the beginning of June. His last two starts came against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and that is never an easy game. However, Lugo pitched well in both games. He has thrown 11 innings, allowed 11 hits, struck out 13, and given up two runs. If Lugo can continue to pitch like that, the Padres will cover the spread.

Final Marlins-Padres Prediction & Pick

This game should be another close one. Most games between these two teams have been close this season. As for the winner, I am going to put my trust in Alcantara. I will take the Marlins to cover the spread here.

Final Marlins-Padres Prediction & Pick: Marlins +1.5 (-200), Over 7.5 (-115)