The San Diego Padres promoted RHP Alek Jacob to the big league roster, per CBS Sports. He was called up from Double-A in a rather surprising move. However, the promotion is warranted as Jacob has impressed during his tenure in the Padres' farm system. Given San Diego's struggles in 2023, they are hopeful he can play a role on their pitching stuff. Jacob addressed the Padres' move on Friday, per 97.3 The Fan.

“This is a lifelong dream come true,” Jacob said. “Little caught off guard yesterday, but in a good way you know? Very excited obviously for the opportunity, for the chance to show who I am and what I can do.”

He was selected in the 16th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He is already 25-years old, but his ceiling has seemingly increased over the past few years. In 2023, Jacob has recorded a sparkling 1.32 ERA in the minor leagues across 18 outings. It will be interesting to see what role the Padres utilize Jacob in. He said he's willing to pitch whenever San Diego calls his name.

“Whatever they need,” Jacob responded about his potential role with the Padres. “I'm here for whatever, Obviously, if they need me to be first guy out, whatever they need me for, I'll be ready for that.”

The Padres will host the New York Mets on Friday at Petco Park to begin their final series prior to the MLB All-Star break. Perhaps Alek Jacob will make his big league debut on Friday or at some point over the weekend.